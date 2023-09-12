Williamson to lead New Zealand

“From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time it’s always a very exciting time,” head coach Gary Stead said

Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham, who both opted out of central contracts, have made the cut as New Zealand on Monday named an experienced 15-member squad, led by Kane Williamson, for next month’s World Cup in India.

Williamson, who last played for the Black Caps in March, returns to the side as he continues to recover from a ruptured ACL he suffered during the IPL earlier this year. However, it is not yet known whether the batter will be fit for New Zealand’s opening match against England, which is also the tournament opener, on October 5.

“From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time it’s always a very exciting time,” head coach Gary Stead said.

