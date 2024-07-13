Breaking News
Director of school in Kalyan held as student hangs self after beating
Maharashtra Legislative polls: Council poll victory a trailer, says CM Shinde
Mumbai Police files chargesheet against accused in Ghatkopar hoarding crash case
Seven Congress MLAs cross-voted Council polls, results indicate
PM to lay foundation stone of key projects including Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WIs Test issues cant be solved with money Lara

'WI’s Test issues can’t be solved with money': Lara

Updated on: 13 July,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

“If you put 100 million, 200 million dollars into the West Indies’s bank account, is it going to change the way we play the game? I’m not sure. We are not harnessing the talent that we have,” said Lara to BBC World Service’s Stumped podcast

'WI’s Test issues can’t be solved with money': Lara

Brian Lara

Listen to this article
'WI’s Test issues can’t be solved with money': Lara
x
00:00

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara said he doesn’t think the side’s issues in Test cricket would be resolved by money, adding that it comes down to them not harnessing the currently talented players in the ecosystem.


“If you put 100 million, 200 million dollars into the West Indies’s bank account, is it going to change the way we play the game? I’m not sure. We are not harnessing the talent that we have,” said Lara to BBC World Service’s Stumped podcast.


West Indies are currently at eighth place in the ICC Test rankings and didn’t enter the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup they co-hosted with USA. It is a far cry from the time they were a dominant force in cricket in the 1970s and 1980s.


Apart from players opting to play more of white-ball leagues, cricket has also been overtaken by other sports like athletics in the Caribbean, thus affecting the talent pool. “Obviously, cricket has been diluted by the number of different sports and different opportunities for kids, but I still believe that corporate West Indies have got to get involved.

“The West Indies Cricket Board hasn’t done the right job in attracting these sponsors to ensure that at least grassroots, but also the academy, all the different things, the facilities, are up to standard. I think these things are very, very important,” added Lara.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brian lara west indies england test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK