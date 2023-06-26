Women’s Ashes: Ecclestone’s picks five as England restrict Australia to 257

In reply to Australia’s 257 in the second innings, at the time of going to press, England were 55-1 while chasing a target of 268

England’s Sophie Ecclestone is applauded by her teammates after her 5-129 on Day Four of the Women’s Ashes Test against Australia in Nottingham on Sunday. In reply to Australia’s 257 in the second innings, at the time of going to press, England were 55-1 while chasing a target of 268.

