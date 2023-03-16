Breaking News
Women’s Premier League: Amelia Kerr hails Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership as MI march on

Updated on: 16 March,2023 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

“You can just tell when she walks into the changing room. All the young girls idolise her and look up to her. She is open to suggestions which is a sign of a great leader. She provides you with a certain calmness and confidence which makes you feel like you can achieve anything”

Amelia Kerr; (right) MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur during her 51 against GG at Brabourne on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje


Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 30-ball 51 was the highlight as Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their fifth consecutive win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), beating Gujarat Giants (GG) for the second time, by 55 runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.
 
And MI all-rounder Amelia Kerr couldn’t stop praising her skipper. “She [Harmanpreet] is very experienced and knows her game well. Batting alongside her takes pressure off you because you’re going to score off most balls. At one point [during the innings] she said to me that she’s going to go now [play some shots]. She’s world-class so batting with her is amazing and to see her hit some of those shots from the other end, it’s the best seat in the house,” said Kerr, 22, going on to praise Harmanpreet’s leadership qualities.


“You can just tell when she walks into the changing room. All the young girls idolise her and look up to her. She is open to suggestions which is a sign of a great leader. She provides you with a certain calmness and confidence which makes you feel like you can achieve anything.” 


