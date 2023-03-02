Breaking News
Women’s Premier League: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Mumbai Indians

Updated on: 02 March,2023 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Harmanpreet was bought for Rs 1.8 crore by Mumbai Indians at the auction last month

Harmanpreet Kaur


India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was on Wednesday officially announced as the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) team ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) starting from Saturday. 


Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur: Very difficult to control myself



Harmanpreet was bought for Rs 1.8 crore by Mumbai Indians at the auction last month. WPL will be held this month in Mumbai across two venues—DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium. 


