Women’s Premier League: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Mumbai Indians

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was on Wednesday officially announced as the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) team ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) starting from Saturday.

Harmanpreet was bought for Rs 1.8 crore by Mumbai Indians at the auction last month. WPL will be held this month in Mumbai across two venues—DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium.

