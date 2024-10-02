Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Womens T20 World Cup 2024 All round performances help India beat South Africa in warm up

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: All-round performances help India beat South Africa in warm-up

Updated on: 02 October,2024 12:43 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jemimah, who scored 30 off 26 balls, too departed as India slumped to 67/3 before Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh raised 70 runs for the fifth wicket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: All-round performances help India beat South Africa in warm-up

Richa Ghosh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: All-round performances help India beat South Africa in warm-up
x
00:00

Fine middle-order batting by Jemimah Rodrigues (30), Richa Ghosh (36), and Deepti Sharma (35 not out) and all-round good bowling helped India Women beat South Africa Women by 28 runs in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the ICC Academy here on Tuesday. With the middle-order holding the fort, India Women posted a modest 144/7 in 20 overs before coming back to restrict South Africa to 116/6 to win the match by 28 runs. 


Asked to bat first after South Africa won the toss, India Women lost explosive opener Shafali Verma for zero and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for 10 as they slumped to 18/2 in the fourth over. But Smriti Mandhana (21) and Jemimah took the score to 58 before the former was caught by Nadine de Klerk off Nonkululeko Mlaba.


Jemimah, who scored 30 off 26 balls, too departed as India slumped to 67/3 before Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh raised 70 runs for the fifth wicket. Richa struck 36 off 25 balls, studded with two fours and two sixes. Deepti hammered 35 not out off 29 balls, hitting two fours, as India posted a decent total.


In reply, openers Laura Wolvaardt (29) and Tazmin Brits (22) raised 37 runs for the first wicket partnership before Asha Sobhana gave India the breakthrough by dismissing Tazmin.

Also Read: England's ‘Bazball’ meets identical twin in India’s ‘Gamball’

Deepti Sharma accounted for Anneke Bosch (3) and Shreyanka Patil sent back Wolvaardt to make it 56/3 before Sobhana struck again, removing Sune Luus for 3 as South Africa slumped to 66/4 in the 12th over. Chloe Tryon (24) and Annerie Dercksen (21 not out) raised some hopes but South Africa found the going tough and were restricted to 116/6/

For India, Sobhana finished with 2-31 off her three fours while Renuka Singh bowled a brilliant spell to concede 16 runs in four overs. Deepti Sharma (1-2), Harmanpreet Kaur (1-2), Shafali Verma (1-12) Shreyanka Patil (1-21) were the other wicket takers for India Women.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup Jemimah Rodrigues cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK