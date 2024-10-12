Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Womens T20 World Cup 2024 India women have first taste of conditions

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India women have first taste of conditions

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Sharjah
Santosh Suri |

Top

All the teams have been practising only at the Academy ground at the ICC’s headquarters in Dubai

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India women have first taste of conditions

Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India women have first taste of conditions
x
00:00

The Indian women’s team took over an hour’s coach ride from Dubai to the Sharjah cricket stadium on Friday to have a much-needed practice session ahead of their crucial last league fixture against Australia on Sunday.


All the teams have been practising only at the Academy ground at the ICC’s headquarters in Dubai. India did the same for their three earlier games. They had also played their two warm-up matches there.


As for the Sharjah Stadium, let alone playing there, the Indians had not even seen it. So, before their all-important game that will decide the fate of Group A, the management thought it fit to familiarise their players with the conditions and dimensions of this ground which is very different from that of the Dubai Stadium. 


Also Read: India return to play at Sharjah after 24 years

The pitch is slow and low while the boundaries are much shorter. The floodlight system is also quite old. Besides batting and bowling, Team India did a lot of catching which will be vital under floodlights.

As for the Australians, they are familiar with the Sharjah conditions, having played and beaten New Zealand here by a whopping 82-run margin earlier in the tournament.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian womens cricket team Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup australia India vs Australia sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK