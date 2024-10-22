“It’s obviously disappointing, but I think in hindsight, we still came second in a tournament with 10-odd teams, so we still had a pretty good tournament,” she said at the post-match press conference

Laura Wolvaardt

Listen to this article Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA captain looks at positives despite yet another final loss x 00:00

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt had a memorable World Cup on a personal level, as she not only led the team efficiently, but also spearheaded batting, emerging as the tournament’s overall top run-getter. However, she was left disappointed as her side fell narrowly at the last hurdle for a second consecutive time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the loss, Wolvaardt was quick to point out the positives from their campaign. “It’s obviously disappointing, but I think in hindsight, we still came second in a tournament with 10-odd teams, so we still had a pretty good tournament,” she said at the post-match press conference.

Also Read: New Zealand revels in a 'golden 48 hours' of sporting glory

The fact that South Africa were able to reach the final for a second consecutive year was also a positive for Wolvaardt. “There are a lot of positives to reflect on. A younger group as well, so to be able to make the finals with a younger group is very promising. There is definitely a lot to look forward to. I can’t wait to see what we do in the next couple of World Cups.”