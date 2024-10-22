Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Womens T20 World Cup 2024 SA captain looks at positives despite yet another final loss

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA captain looks at positives despite yet another final loss

Updated on: 22 October,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Dubai
Santosh Suri |

Top

“It’s obviously disappointing, but I think in hindsight, we still came second in a tournament with 10-odd teams, so we still had a pretty good tournament,” she said at the post-match press conference

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA captain looks at positives despite yet another final loss

Laura Wolvaardt

Listen to this article
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA captain looks at positives despite yet another final loss
x
00:00

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt had a memorable World Cup on a personal level, as she not only led the team efficiently, but also spearheaded batting, emerging as the tournament’s overall top run-getter. However, she was left disappointed as her side fell narrowly at the last hurdle for a second consecutive time. 


Despite the loss, Wolvaardt was quick to point out the positives from their campaign. “It’s obviously disappointing, but I think in hindsight, we still came second in a tournament with 10-odd teams, so we still had a pretty good tournament,” she said at the post-match press conference.


Also Read: New Zealand revels in a 'golden 48 hours' of sporting glory


The fact that South Africa were able to reach the final for a second consecutive year was also a positive for Wolvaardt. “There are a lot of positives to reflect on. A younger group as well, so to be able to make the finals with a younger group is very promising. There is definitely a lot to look forward to. I can’t wait to see what we do in the next couple of World Cups.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK