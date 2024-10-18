Breaking News
Team India leadership shake up Kaurs captaincy in peril

Team India leadership shake-up? Kaur’s captaincy in peril

Premium

Updated on: 18 October,2024 11:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar

Top

Even the few pundits who had predicted India would struggle to qualify for the semifinals could not have foreseen the magnitude of this collapse

Team India leadership shake-up? Kaur’s captaincy in peril

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. It was all but confirmed with New Zealand’s 54-run win over Pakistan a day later
  2. Even the few pundits who had predicted India would struggle to qualify for the semifinals
  3. India have had their fair share of near-misses in World Cup history

The stands of the Dubai International Stadium had largely emptied by the time Pooja Vastrakar cleared her front leg and unsuccessfully tried to swing a full toss, sealing India's fate and nearly confirming their exit from the group stage—not with a resounding flourish but with a disheartening whimper.

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup harmanpreet kaur cricket news sports news Sports Update dubai

