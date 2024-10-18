Even the few pundits who had predicted India would struggle to qualify for the semifinals could not have foreseen the magnitude of this collapse
Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AFP
Key Highlights
- It was all but confirmed with New Zealand’s 54-run win over Pakistan a day later
- India have had their fair share of near-misses in World Cup history
The stands of the Dubai International Stadium had largely emptied by the time Pooja Vastrakar cleared her front leg and unsuccessfully tried to swing a full toss, sealing India's fate and nearly confirming their exit from the group stage—not with a resounding flourish but with a disheartening whimper.