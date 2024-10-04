West Indies captain Hayley Matthews was amongst those to praise the move towards equal prize money. “It puts a lot of respect on the game,” said Matthews

Hayley Matthews. Pic/AFP

The ICC’s decision to bring the prize money for the Women’s T20 World Cup at par with the men’s tournament will not only help promote the game worldwide, but also encourage women’s cricket in a country that does not have a professional set-up.

In nations like Scotland, Ireland, and even Bangladesh, West Indies and Pakistan, women cricketers are semi-professionals. They cannot earn a living solely from cricket and have to take up regular jobs to make a living for a comfortable life post-retirement from the game.

Bangladesh seamer Jahanara Alam believes the move to equal prize money will have a long-lasting impact on the sport.

“This is inspiring for us,” she said. “I believe this will be motivating and inspiring for the next generation. It is good for us as we will get financial support. Parents in Bangladesh who don’t want to let their daughters take up sports and only want them to study for a job or business will be inspired by this and will be motivated to send their daughters to play cricket.”

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews was amongst those to praise the move towards equal prize money. “It puts a lot of respect on the game,” said Matthews. “As women and as professional cricketers, we go out there and work super hard every day, just as hard as the men do. We are all on the world stage the same way so to get equal prize money is a huge thing. Hopefully, we can see more stuff like that being done and going across the board all the way.”

WI all-rounder Deandra Dottin, back into the international fold after two years, was pleased with the ICC giving status and respect to women’s cricket by increasing the prize money to the men’s level. “It is really good to see,” she said. “Change is good, it just goes to show that women’s cricket is getting taken seriously, which is a great thing. This shows we are going forward in the right direction, and we are being more respected in that area.”