World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Bilal Khan took 3/75 from his 10 overs while Mohammad Nadeem gave away 36 runs off his four overs for two wickets. Fayyaz Butt and Ayaan took one wicket each

Netherlands batsman Vikram Singh celebrates after scoring 100 runs during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Oman at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Vikram Singh's maiden ton keeps Netherlands afloat with win over Oman in rain-truncated game x 00:00

Vikram Singh's fiery maiden century and Wesley Barresi's 97 helped Netherlands keep their World Cup 2023 qualification hopes alive, with a 74-run win via DLS method against Oman, here on Monday. Singh's 110 off 109 balls and veteran Barresi's quickfire 65-ball 97 powered the Netherlands to a mammoth 362 for seven in 48 overs. In reply, Ayaan Khan (105 off 92) led Oman's response, but his effort went in vain. Oman remained winless in the Super Six stage of the World Cup qualifier, suffering their fourth loss on the trot. The race for the second qualification spot is set to go down to the wire, though Netherlands require Zimbabwe to lose against Scotland. The Dutch also need to win their final game to stand any chance of making it through. Put into bat, Netherlands' openers Singh and Max O'Dowd (35) made a patient start, including sitting through a rain delay that shortened the match to 48-overs-a-side affair. The duo's 117-run partnership was brought up off 103 balls before O'Dowd was cleaned up by Ayaan.

Singh reached his maiden ODI century from 102 balls before he was eventually undone, holing out at mid-on. He hit 11 fours and two sixes. Having scored 67 and 67 not out in his last two outings, Scott Edwards (4) was caught by Kaleemullah as Mohammad Nadeem claimed his second wicket. With the Netherlands needing to improve their net run rate, Bas de Leede supercharged his side's scoring, making a quickfire 39 from 19 balls with five fours and a six. Having reached his half-century off 43 balls, the 39-year-old Barresi looked set for his second ODI ton but missed it by a whisker. His 97 off 65 balls included 10 fours and three sixes. In fact, Barresi's was the first of three wickets in as many overs with Oman mounting a fightback. Bilal Khan took 3/75 from his 10 overs while Mohammad Nadeem gave away 36 runs off his four overs for two wickets. Fayyaz Butt and Ayaan took one wicket each.

ADVERTISEMENT

In pursuit of what would have been their record successful chase, Oman lost regular wickets with Jatinder Singh run out on 17 before fellow opener Kashyap Prajapati departing for 25. After Mohammad Nadeem was dismissed by Aryan Dutt for 16, Ayaan and Shoaib Khan rebuilt, putting on 112 for the fifth wicket, but Oman falling well behind the required run rate. Ayaan reached his hundred off 84 balls having benefitted from several slices of luck to get there. He was dropped thrice early on. The all-rounder was battling on for his side when bad light ended the game prematurely. Oman could only manage 246 for six in 44 overs with Dutt returning an impressive 10-0-31-3 and Ryan Klein taking 2/34 from his nine overs. The Netherlands now face an anxious wait to see if Zimbabwe defeat Scotland on Tuesday. The Dutch will then take on Scotland on Thursday.

Zimbabwe one win away

Hosts Zimbabwe can confirm their place for the World Cup in India with a win over Scotland in Bulawayo. Super Six table-toppers Sri Lanka qualified for the showpiece on Sunday and the Chevrons sit two points behind them in second. Zimbabwe's biggest competitors are Scotland, who are in third with four points and also have an extra game to play. In Harare, Ireland will take on Nepal to decide who finishes seventh, with the latter hoping to better their highest previous finish at the Qualifier of eighth.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 362/7 in 48 overs (Vikram Singh 110, Wesley Barresi 97; Bilal Khan 3/75, Mohammad Nadeem 2/36) vs Oman 246/6 in 44 overs (Ayaan Khan 105 not out, Shoaib Khan 46; Aryan Dutt 3/31, Ryan Kelin 2/34).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever