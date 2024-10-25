During Team India's first innings, Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion after scoring just one run. He missed a low full toss from Mitchell Santner, where the Indian misjudged it. The ball sneaked under his bat and crashed into his stumps

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Worst shot of his career": Former Team India cricketer slams Virat Kohli after his dismissal x 00:00

Former Team India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opened up on Virat Kohli's dismissal during the second Test match against New Zealand by saying that he played worst shot of his career.

Taking to X, Manjrekar wrote, "Oh dear! Virat will know himself that he has just played the worst shot of his career to get out. Got to feel for him...coz as always he came out with solid & honest intent."

Following this dismissal, it marks Virat Kohli's inconsistent run in Test cricket this year. In five matches, the right-hander scored 228 runs with an average of 28.50. He has one fifty with a best score of 70 runs.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 though, Virat Kohli has been rather solid. He has scored 539 runs in eight Tests at an average of 44.91, with a century and three fifties in 13 innings, with best score of 121.

The decade of 2020s has not been kind to Virat the Test batter, with him having made 1,816 runs in 33 Tests at an average of 33.01, with just two centuries and nine fifties in 57 innings and the best score of 186.

Team India was only able to score 156 in their first innings of the second Test match against New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja was the highest run-scorer where he smashed 38 runs in 46 balls including 3 fours and 2 sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, both departed after scoring 30 runs, each.

The Kiwis's Mitchell Santner claimed seven wickets for 53 runs in 19.3 overs.

(With ANI Inputs)