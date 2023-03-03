WPL 2023: Meet Shabnam Shakil, joint-youngest player to feature in Women's Premier League

The much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction laid the groundwork for what promises to be an electrifying season of T20 cricket starting March 4

Shabnam Shakil (Pic Courtesy: aflence.com)

The much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction laid the groundwork for what promises to be an electrifying season of T20 cricket starting March 4. The five WPL teams bought a total of 87 players, including 57 Indians and 30 overseas players, after spending a sum total of INR 59.50 crore on Monday.

However, amidst all the frenzy around the glitzy event, players as young as a little over 15 were signed up for the event, so they can ply their trade alongside the world’s best in the 22-match tournament. A right-arm medium pacer from Andhra Pradesh, Shabnam Shakil, was one of the two 15-year-olds who were bought at the auction.

Also Read: Women's Premier League 2023: Mandhana to Healy, top 5 players to watch out for

Inspired by a brilliant display of her pace bowling, the Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants signed Shakil for INR 10 lakh. At a tender age of 15, she has already made a name for herself in the cricket world. Her mettle in several tournaments caught the attention of the Gujarat franchise, who were quick to grab the opportunity to sign her for the upcoming season.

Her signing is a testament to the increasing popularity and recognition of women’s cricket in the country. The WPL promises to be an exciting affair, offering a plenty of opportunity for young women like Shakil to showcase their mettle and make a name for themselves in the world of cricket.

Also Read: 'Jasia jaisi koi nahi'! Jasia Akhtar becomes first J&K cricketer to bag WPL contract

Meanwhile, Gujarat, led by star Australian batter Beth Mooney, consists of known faces in the form of Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, and the experienced Sushma Verma. Besides, they boast of a productive bank of overseas players such as recent T20 World Cup winners from Australia, Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham, West Indies' Deandra Dottin and England's Sophia Dunkley, who will be instrumental in the team’s success.

Gujarat Giants: Full squad

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil