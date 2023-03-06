WPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Indians maintain lead atop, RCB drop to fourth

Smriti Mandhana's languid grace met its match in Harmanpreet Kaur's brute power when Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Mumbai Indians in the fourth fixture of Women’s Premier League 2023 on Monday

MI vs RCB (Pic Courtesy: wplt20)

Smriti Mandhana's languid grace met its match in Harmanpreet Kaur's brute power when Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Mumbai Indians in the fourth fixture of Women’s Premier League 2023 on Monday. Kaur, however, had the last laugh, as her side registered a commanding victory over the Bangalore franchise winning by nine wickets with over six overs to spare. This was their second victory in two matches, while RCB suffered their second defeat in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023, after coming off a humiliating defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

The tournament is not only be about the creme-de-la-creme of world cricket with huge pay packets and reputations to play for but also for a fresh crop of cricketers with some noteworthy talent tucked within. The likes of Kaur, Rodrigues, and Verma will look to live up to their expectations in the days to come, while adapting to pressure and arclights of a high-octane tournament like this. A total of 87 players will be in fray, with players as young as a little over 15 looking to ply their trade alongside the world’s best.

Each team that wins will grab two points on offer. In case a match ends in a tie, the outcome will be determined by a Super Over. Both teams will be awarded a point each if a match doesn’t take place due to unforeseen reasons. The Eliminator, which will be played on March 24, is going to determine which team faces the table toppers in the WPL final on March 26.