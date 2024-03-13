MI's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been the leading run-getter for the team in WPL 2024 and put on a spirited performance of 95* in MI's match against Gujarat

Nita Ambani gestures while watching the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians (Pic: AFP)

As Mumbai Indians (MI) played their final league phase match in the WPL 2024 ahead of the knockouts phase, team owner Nita Ambani was in Delhi on Tuesday to support the team where she also spoke about the importance of a platform like the WPL for sportswomen in India.

Ambani hailed the WPL as a great opportunity for young girls to rub shoulders with the best players in the world. She said, "What a platform for our girls to perform. These girls are getting to play with the best in the world and it is such a heart-warming feeling."

She had a special mention for Sajeevan Sajana, one of the team's breakout stars this year, "I saw Sajana getting the award. She is a graduate in political science, her father is an autorickshaw driver and she chose to play cricket. I hope this sets an example for parents to encourage their girls choose what profession they wish. Not only for cricket, WPL is an example for girls in all kinds of sports."

She said that the ethos of #OneFamily and the positive atmosphere were key to MI's success. "I have been in cricket since 2010 and watching these girls play is one of my most heart-warming experiences. MI is known to be a family and all I tell them is go out, do your best and enjoy yourself," she added.

MI's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been the leading run-getter for the team in WPL 2024 and put on a spirited performance of 95* in MI's match against Gujarat Giants, the highest score in this edition so far.

Mrs Ambani credited Harmanpreet as well as the team's support staff led by Head Coach Charlotte Edwards along with Mentor and Bowling coach Jhulan Goswami for the team's success.

"I must say that as One Family, Harmanpreet has really led from the front. Look at the last game she played, just fabulous. Our dressing room atmosphere has been fantastic with our support staff led by Charlotte and Jhulan. I think that comes on to the field. Mi is One Family and we play as one," she added.

