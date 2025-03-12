WPL 2025 | "A tricky season for us...": RCB's Ellyse Perry

RCB's win also turned out to be a favour for Delhi Capitals (DC) as they directly qualified for the final of the WPL 2025. Ellyse Perry also stated that representing RCB is a fantastic experience and the support from fans, especially at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, has been incredible

Ellyse Perry (Pic: X/@RCBTweets)

Following the victory against Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) premier batswoman Ellyse Perry opened up on her side's roller-coaster WPL 2025 season.

RCB started the season on a high with two victories and later suffered five back-to-back defeats before securing a win in their last group stage match against MI.

A high-scoring affair at Lucknow mesmerised the spectators as RCB successfully defended 199 and left MI tattered.

RCB's win also turned out to be a favour for Delhi Capitals (DC) as they directly qualified for the final of the WPL 2025.

Ellyse Perry labelled the WPL 2025 as a tricky one for RCB.

"We started with some really strong wins and ended on a high note with another victory tonight. But in between, we lost some close games and had a few performances that weren't up to our standards, which is a bit disappointing. That said, it has been an incredibly enjoyable season in an amazing competition," she added.

Ellyse Perry also stated that representing RCB is a fantastic experience and the support from fans, especially at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, has been incredible.

"Playing for RCB has been a fantastic experience, especially because of the fans. The support we receive, particularly in Bengaluru, has been incredible, but it has been equally enjoyable to see fans turning up for us across different venues. It's hard to pick a favorite venue, but Chinnaswamy Stadium is special for us. However, the matches in Baroda at the start of the tournament were brilliant, and playing in Mumbai and Lucknow also added great variety. Moving the competition across multiple venues has been a fantastic experience, and I hope fans have enjoyed coming out to watch the matches," she added.

Ellyse Perry's WPL 2025 came to the conclusion with she finishing it as the side's highest run-scorer and overall second with 372 runs in eight matches. She also had four half-centuries with her best score being unbeaten 90 runs.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and elected to field first. Sabbhineni Megha (26 in 13 balls, with four boundaries and a six) played a quickfire hand during her 41-run opening stand with skipper Smriti Mandhana (53 in 37 balls, with six fours and three sixes), who had a 59-run stand with Perry (49* in 38 balls, with five fours and a six). Richa Ghosh (36 in 22 balls, with five fours and a six) had another half-century stand with Perry while Georgia Wareham (31* in 10 balls, with five fours and a six) went ballistic towards the end, taking RCB to 199/3 in their 20 overs, with Hayley Matthews (2/37) being MI's top-wicket-taker.

During the run-chase, despite the fight put on by Nat Sciver Brunt (69 in 35 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), which saw her register two fifty-run stands with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 18 balls, with two fours) and Amanjot Kaur (17), MI could make just 188/9 in their 20 overs, losing by 11 runs.

Sneh Rana (3/26) was the star of RCB bowlers, while Kim Garth and Perry also got two wickets. Rana won the 'Player of the Match' award.

