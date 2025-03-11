Mumbai Indians’ Matthews picked a four first ball to backward point and pulled over deep backward leg for a six in the first over off the Barbadian to get MI off to a bright start against Gujarat Giants

Harmanpreet Kaur during her 54 v Gujarat. Pic/Satej Shinde

The much-awaited match-up between two of women’s premier cricketers Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews of the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday was initially won by the latter.

Later, with the ball, Mathews succeeded in taking a wicket off her first ball, removing the dangerous Beth Mooney with her off break in the GG innings’ fourth over. At the time of going to press, GG, needing 180 to win, were 65-4 in 10 overs.

Windies cricket women’s head coach Shane Deitz said to mid-day in a virtual interaction from Antigua on Monday evening during the MI-GG match, that Matthews and Dottin were vital for the growth of West Indies cricket.

Thanks to the start Matthews (27) provided and the momentum continued by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who posted her highest in this edition (54, 33b, 9x4), MI made an imposing 179-6 after being put in to bat at the Brabourne Stadium.