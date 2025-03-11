Breaking News
BMC issues guidelines amid soaring mercury in city
Maharashtra Budget 2025: Uddhav Thackeray calls budget 'completely bogus'
Shiv Sena leader held by Kandivali police in extortion case
Maharashtra govt unveils tax reforms and revenue projections in Budget 2025-26
Maharashtra: 58-year-old man kills wife in Palghar; held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Kaur Matthews guide MI to 179 6 v Gujarat

Kaur, Matthews guide MI to 179-6 v Gujarat

Updated on: 11 March,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai Indians’ Matthews picked a four first ball to backward point and pulled over deep backward leg for a six in the first over off the Barbadian to get MI off to a bright start against Gujarat Giants

Kaur, Matthews guide MI to 179-6 v Gujarat

Harmanpreet Kaur during her 54 v Gujarat. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Kaur, Matthews guide MI to 179-6 v Gujarat
x
00:00

The much-awaited match-up between two of women’s premier cricketers Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews of the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday was initially won by the latter.


Mumbai Indians’ Matthews picked a four first ball to backward point and pulled over deep backward leg for a six in the first over off the Barbadian to get MI off to a bright start against Gujarat Giants.


Also Read: "To win the tournament, it is important for all the players to perform": Rohit Sharma


Later, with the ball, Mathews succeeded in taking a wicket off her first ball, removing the dangerous Beth Mooney with her off break in the GG innings’ fourth over. At the time of going to press, GG, needing 180 to win, were 65-4 in 10 overs.

Windies cricket women’s head coach Shane Deitz said to mid-day in a virtual interaction from Antigua on Monday evening during the  MI-GG match, that Matthews and Dottin were vital for the growth of West Indies cricket.

Thanks to the start Matthews (27) provided and the momentum continued by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who posted her highest in this edition (54, 33b, 9x4), MI made an imposing 179-6 after being put in to bat at the Brabourne Stadium.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WPL 2025 Women`s Premier League harmanpreet kaur cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK