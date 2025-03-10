WPL 2025 MI vs GG highlights: Mumbai Indians extend their unbeaten run, beat Giants by 9 runs

MI, who return to the Brabourne Stadium here for the final leg of the third WPL, their home ground where they had won the inaugural edition in 2023, will look for a top-place finish

With two games left in the league stage, Mumbai Indians will look to make the most of the opportunity and push for a first-place finish on the WPL points table, starting with the clash against in-form Gujarat Giants on Monday.

UP Warriorz's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 runs knocked the defending champions out from the race to the playoffs on Saturday, confirming the qualification for Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants in the process.

But what remains is the final classification of the points table. Harmanpreet Kaur's MI, who return to the Brabourne Stadium here for the final leg of the third WPL, their home ground where they had won the inaugural edition in 2023, will look for a top-place finish.

The team that tops the points table at the end of the league round will get a direct entry into the final and MI, who play back-to-back matches on Monday and Tuesday, will aim to go past DC who are currently at the first spot with 10 points and a Net Run Rate of 0.396.

For MI, topping the table will also help them avoid a possible fourth game in a span of six days, the Eliminator, which could test the squad to the hilt in hot and humid conditions here.

MI are currently third with 8 points and NRR of 0.267 and if they win both these matches, against GG and RCB, they can finish at the top with a maximum of 12 points.

The Giants, currently placed second 8 points and NRR of 0.334, can finish at best with 10 points provided they beat Mumbai Indians, which would place them at even keel with DC. In such a scenario, the NRR will determine how teams are placed on the points table.

The teams that finish second and third will meet in the Eliminator on Thursday, with the summit clash slated to be played on Saturday.

But it won't be an easy task to begin with for MI as the Giants have been on a roll recording three heavy wins on the trot to make it to the final three.

Not only have the Giants' batters been firing in unison, their bowlers have also found their rhythm which makes them a team to beat in this knockouts round.

A maiden appearance in the WPL playoffs would certainly inspire the Giants, who turned things around after a dismal start that had them losing three of their first four matches.

On the other hand, MI have four wins and two defeats in six outings so far which has helped them to make their third WPL playoffs.

Once again, overseas stars Nat Sciver-Brunt (309 runs and 8 wickets, Hayley Matthews (181 runs and 9 wickets) and Amelia Kerr (10 wickets) have been at the forefront of their charge with skipper Harmanpreet (126 runs) in tow.

For the Giants, the troika of skipper Ashleigh Gardner (235 runs, 7 wickets), Beth Mooney (224 runs) and Harleen Deol (200 runs) in the batting line-up have found strong backing from their bowlers.

West Indies' all-rounder Deandra Dottin (132 runs, 9 wickets) hasn't really put a foot wrong but the revelation has been India's uncapped Kashvee Gautam (9 wickets) this season. Tanuja Kanwer (7 wickets) is not too far behind.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismai.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Garnder (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Beth Mooney (wk), Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabman Shakil.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w), Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra

Gujarat Giants won the toss and elect to bowl first here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

GG: 171/9 (20)

Mumbai Indians beat Giants by nine runs to go on top of the points table.

GG: 142/7 (17)

Fulmali departs after a sensational innings, scoring 61 off just 25 balls. Despite her explosive knock, Gujarat Giants find themselves in deep trouble at seven wickets down.

GG: 65/4 (10)

Mumbai Indians have dominated the first 10 overs, taking crucial wickets at regular intervals. They have effectively restricted Gujarat Giants from scoring freely, especially after the powerplay. With MI maintaining the pressure, Gujarat will need a remarkable turnaround to stay in the contest.

GG: 42/3 (7)

A massive breakthrough for MI as Gujarat Giants' skipper Gardner departs for a duck. Matthews took a stunning catch in the slip region, giving Ismail the credit for this crucial dismissal. Gujarat Giants are now three down in their run chase.

GG: 40/2 (6)

MI extend their success in the powerplay as Sanskriti dismisses Kashvee for 10 runs. Yastika then executed a brilliant stumping, leaving Gujarat Giants 2 down in this tough run chase.

GG: 15/0 (3)

After a strong start, Gujarat Giants have lost their first wicket in this challenging run chase. Matthews provided the breakthrough, with Sanskriti taking a stunning diving catch to dismiss Mooney for 7.

MI: 179/6 (20)

Mumbai Indians set a challenging target of 180, posting a total of 179/6 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Skipper Harmanpreet led the charge with a solid 54-run knock. For Gujarat Giants, Tanuja, Gardner, Kashvee, and Priya each took a wicket, contributing to the team's bowling effort.

MI: 151/4 (18)

Despite MI losing wickets in quick succession, captain Kaur is taking charge in the middle as the team total crosses 150. That over from Gardner saw 12 runs added to the scoreboard, further fueling MI's momentum.

MI: 106/3 (14)

The partnership between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Sciver-Brunt was broken, with captain Gardner delivering the crucial breakthrough for the Giants. Sciver-Brunt's determined knock of 38 runs comes to a close, as MI lose their third wicket.

MI: 46/2 (7)

Gujarat’s Priya strikes in her first over. Mooney, meanwhile, makes no mistake with the catch even as Mumbai are dealt with a major blow with power-hitter Matthews walking back to the pavilion.

MI: 17/1 (3)

Gardner throws a brilliant direct hit to send Amelia Kerr back to the pavilion. A few dot balls had piled the pressure on Kerr, who, eager for a single that seemed out of reach, attempted a risky run. Gardner capitalised on the opportunity, and MI lost their first wicket in a stunning turn of events.

MI: 12/0 (1)

Good over for Mumbai Indians as Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr took crease for them after being put into bat first. 12 runs came off the opening over bowled by Deandra Dottin.