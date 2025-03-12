Head coach of GG, Michael Klinger said he was proud of the way his team were up to the task of wanting to meet the 180-run target in 18 overs to be able to top the points table

Though Gujarat Giants fell short by nine runs against Mumbai Indians and thus ended up playing in Thursday’s Eliminator, there were a lot of positives that have given them the belief to go on to lift the WPL title.

Head coach of GG, Michael Klinger said he was proud of the way his team were up to the task of wanting to meet the 180-run target in 18 overs to be able to top the points table.

Klinger said after GG lost their sixth match in six head-to-head clashes to MI in all WPL seasons: “I just want to say how proud I am of our team. We were trying to get those runs in 18 overs to finish first and for them to stick to that right to the end was something I’m really proud of and the whole staff and group are proud of. “It would have been nice to get over the line. Our aim was to finish on top and we had a real red-hot crack at it and just missed out.

That’s fine. Finishing second or third doesn’t make a difference. We’ll end up playing Mumbai or Delhi in the knockout game on March 13 but we gave ourselves a chance to try and get it. We’ve certainly given Mumbai a bit of a scare and if we come up against them in the knockout game or in the final, they know what we’re on.”