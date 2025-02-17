Renuka returned figures of 3/23, while Wareham bagged 3/25 as RCB mounted pressure after Delhi reached a comfortable 55/1 in the powerplay

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second consecutive win with a dominant chase, outclassing Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in their Women's Premier League match on Monday.

Bengaluru's clinical batting display ensured a comfortable victory, showcasing precision and control as they effortlessly overhauled the target to continue their strong start to the season.

Earlier, veteran Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham starred with the ball, taking three wickets apiece, as Bengaluru bowled out Delhi for 141.

Renuka returned figures of 3/23, while Wareham bagged 3/25 as RCB mounted pressure after Delhi reached a comfortable 55/1 in the powerplay.

The turning point came in the seventh over when RCB triggered a dramatic collapse, taking two wickets in just five balls.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who had been in control with a brisk 34 off 22 balls (4x4, 2x6), was stumped by Richa Ghosh after attempting a reverse sweep.

In the following over, Delhi's captain Meg Lanning miscued a short ball and was caught by Ellyse Perry at square leg.

Renuka then struck again in the 11th over, dismissing Annabel Sutherland (19) just as she was starting to find form, hitting Bisht for a six.

Earlier, Renuka dismissed opener Shafali Verma for a golden duck in the opening over after Smriti Mandhana opted to bowl.

Despite surviving an umpire's call for LBW earlier in the innings, Jemimah's wicket turned the tide firmly in RCB's favour.

Although Lanning tried to lead a recovery with some stylish boundaries, RCB's bowlers and fielders, led by Renuka and Wareham, kept the pressure on, as Delhi lost their last five wickets in six overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Sarah Bryce chipped in with a 19-ball 23 before becoming Wareham's victim as they folded in 19.3 overs.