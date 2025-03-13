Breaking News
WPL 2025: Smriti Mandhana reveals the reason why MI vs RCB rivalry is special

Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

The girl just could not hide her joy, staring at the ball for the next 15 minutes or so, sharing the moment with her family members

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana. Pic/Atul Kamble

After addressing the media post-match on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana was making her way to the players’ change room beside the Cooch Behar Room of the Brabourne Stadium premises when she stopped to acknowledge a girl in an RCB jersey.


The girl, so excited at seeing Mandhana, could not control her emotions and shed tears of joy just at seeing the No. 2 WODI and No. 3-ranked WT20I-ranked batter. Mandhana made the girl comfortable and put her arm around the fan. She posed for photos and had some comforting words for the youngster. And, before parting ways, Mandhana shook her hand and even presented her with a cricket ball.


The girl just could not hide her joy, staring at the ball for the next 15 minutes or so, sharing the moment with her family members.


This school girl symbolised the kind of fan base RCB has created as a brand over the years in Indian Premier League and in its third season in the Women’s Premier League. 

Every boundary that RCB hit, every save in the outfield, every wicket they took, and there were nine in the Mumbai Indians’ unsuccessful run chase, was cheered vociferously by the spectators at the Brabourne Stadium.

While it is MI’s home ground, it seemed that they were playing in RCB’s fortress. Win or lose, the fans’ loyalty towards RCB is tremendous.

Mandhana, recognised her team’s fans for their unconditional support. Speaking after spoiling MI’s chances of a direct entry to the final by defeating them by 11 runs defending 199-3, captain Mandhana said: “For us, it [MI v RCB] is a game of cricket. 

RCB supporters are everywhere. I feel that RCB fans are the most loyal. The team does well or sometimes doesn’t do well, they are right behind us supporting. It is a great thing. I think one thing about MI versus RCB is the passionate fans and I think that’s what makes the rivalry special. As a player, we want to win all games. It’s nothing like we want to win against this specific team or that. But, yes, what makes it special is the fans.”

