WPL: Smriti Mandhana named RCB captain

Updated on: 19 February,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Bangalore
The announcement was made through a video shared on the franchise’s social media handles, which had messages from RCB talisman Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore have expectedly named Smriti Mandhana as their captain for the inaugural Women’s Premier League. 


The announcement was made through a video shared on the franchise’s social media handles, which had messages from RCB talisman Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.


