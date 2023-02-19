WPL: Smriti Mandhana named RCB captain

The announcement was made through a video shared on the franchise’s social media handles, which had messages from RCB talisman Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore have expectedly named Smriti Mandhana as their captain for the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

