WTC 2021-23 points table: A look at final standings after NZ clean-sweep SL

With this win, the Tim Southee-led side jumped three places to sixth in the WTC points table

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Pic Courtesy: AP)

New Zealand completed an innings and 58-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second test in blustery Wellington to sweep the series 2-0 as the last match of the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) concluded on Monday. With this win, the Tim Southee-led side jumped three places to sixth in the WTC points table. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue registered their second successive entry into the WTC final, with the previous one coming in the inaugural cycle in 2021, which they ultimately lost to New Zealand.

As things stand out, Team India finished second in the tally with 58.8 percentage of points to their name. They won their last series against Australia by 2-1 and needed Sri Lanka to not win the series against New Zealand by 2-0. The island nation losing the first Test to New Zealand led India to confirm their berth in the final. On the other hand, Australia emerged as the table-toppers with 66.67 percentage points after missing out on a final spot in the last edition due to poor over rate.

However, South Africa narrowly missed out of their contention to make it to the WTC final. Unfortunately, they lost the three-match Test series in Australia 2-0, denting their chances of a positive turnaround. They finished this edition at the third spot behind India with 55.56 percentage points. Twin losses against the Kiwis dropped Sri Lanka at the fifth place, below England in the points table.

Pakistan, West Indies, and Bangladesh had a dismal World Test Championship season as they finished at 7th, 8th and 9th places respectively. The final between India and Australia is scheduled to be played at The Oval starting June 7.

Updated World Test Championship (2021-23) Points Table