WTC Final: 'I know I have the temperament to score big runs," says Ravindra Jadeja

After playing a fighting knock of 48 at the World Test Championship (WTC) final, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said that he has the temperament to score "big runs"

Ravindra Jadeja (Pic: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja played a fighting knock of 48 at the World Test Championship (WTC) final before getting dismissed by Nathan Lyon. The all-rounder said that he has the temperament to score "big runs".

After the Indian top-order collapsed, there was a comeback partnership between Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane on Day 2 at the Oval in London on Thursday.

At the close of play, India had posted 151/5. KS Bharat (5*) and Rahane (29*) were unbeaten at the crease as the stumps were drawn at the end of the final session.



In a video posted by ICC, Jadeja said, "I know that I have that temperament and ability to score big runs."



He also said that he is in a good rhythm after recovering from his injury and making a comeback.



"I am in good rhythm I would say. When I got injured, I made a comeback to the Indian team after five months. I played four games against Australia in India; I did well, I took wickets, and I scored some runs," the Indian all-rounder said.



"U-19 days, I used to bat on number four but when I made my debut, our middle order was so strong, that I could not get the spot of no. five-six. So I used to bat on no. seven or sometimes eight," he further added.



Australian coach Andrew Mcdonald also praised Jadeja saying, "Ravi (Ravindra Jadeja) is a wonderful 3-dimensional player. He bowls tight in the condition which is in his favor. With the bat he has got a lot of first-class centuries and triple centuries, so he is a batter in his own right."



Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne said that Jadeja can perform in any condition and has a great impact on the team.



"Someone like Jadeja has the ability to bat in the top 6 and be a world-class bowler. In Indian conditions he is amazing but what he has proven in the last few years is that it does not matter where ever you take him, he creates an impact on his side, and on top of that, he is brilliant on the field," Labuschagne said.



Jadeja also said that he feels lucky to play for India.



"When it comes to India, a lot of players want to play for India and I feel lucky that I am part of the final XI.

"These small things motivate me to go out there and give my 100%... When I play for India, I feel like I am lucky to be in this place right now," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

