They had a rather easy opponent in the inexperienced Dutch at Adelaide. But SA choked while chasing a gettable 159. They were bundled out for 145

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma holds the ICC World Test Championship Mace as he celebrates with teammates after victory on day four of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and South Africa, at Lord's cricket ground, in London. Pic/AFP

1999 World Cup semi-final vs Australia

The most disastrous day in South Africa cricket history. They needed just nine off the final over bowled by Aussie pacer Damien Fleming. Lance Klusener smashed the first two balls to bring the equation down to one run off four balls. But after a couple of dot balls, a scamper for a single ended in the run out of last batter Allan Donald. The match was tied and the Aussies entered the final against Pakistan by virtue of their earlier win over the Proteas in the Super Six.

2003 World Cup group match vs Sri Lanka

CO-host SA needed a win over Sri Lanka at Durban to enter the second phase of Super 6s. SA were 229-6 when the rain stopped the play, the par score under D/L method. But before umpire S Venkataraghavan called the teams inside, SA wicketkeeper batter Mark Boucher blocked the last ball of the 45th over bowled by Muttiah Muralitharan. At that point the match was tied, and the game never resumed, signalling the end of the road for SA at their home event.

2015 World Cup semi-final vs NZ

SA posted a healthy 281 in a rain-curtailed 43-over-a-side last four clash against the Kiwis, who needed 30 runs off the last three overs. But Grant Elliot had other ideas as he smashed a last-ball six off Dale Steyn to crush SA dreams.

2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 vs The Netherlands

2024 T20 World Cup final vs India

SA was coasting at 151-4 in 16 overs chasing 177 against India at Bridgetown. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller were well set with SA needing 26 runs off 24 balls with six wickets in hand. But Hardik Pandya got rid of Klaasen to spark a familiar SA collapse and they ended up at 169-8, losing by seven runs.

