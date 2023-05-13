Yashasvi isn’t knocking at the doors of Team India, he’s breaking it: Bhajji

Chasing 150, Jaiswal began like a high-speed Ferrari as he scored 50 in just 13 balls, including smacking 26 runs in the opening over off skipper Nitish Rana

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is forcing the national selectors to take notice of his talent and give him an India call-up, post his record 13-ball fifty in a stunning nine-wicket takedown of Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Chasing 150, Jaiswal began like a high-speed Ferrari as he scored 50 in just 13 balls, including smacking 26 runs in the opening over off skipper Nitish Rana. “Jaiswal isn’t just knocking at the doors of the Indian cricket team, he seems to be breaking it with his consistently good performances. He’s carried his imperious form of domestic cricket into IPL. What a talent he is! The future of Indian cricket is in good hands,” Harbhajan told Star Sports.

