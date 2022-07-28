You might have two IPL seasons, predicts Ravi Shastri

Shastri added the TV demand for more IPL matches could be met by adding a second season later in the year and by expanding the number of teams in the current form

Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Indian Premier League (IPL) expands to having two distinct seasons in a year. Shastri added the TV demand for more IPL matches could be met by adding a second season later in the year and by expanding the number of teams in the current form.

“I think you might have two [IPL] seasons. I wouldn’t be surprised at all. If bilateral cricket is reduced, you might well have a shorter format of the IPL in the latter half of the year, more like a World Cup format with a knockout that decides the winner,” said Shastri on the latest episode of Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club Podcast.

