Kapil Dev made his presence at Satya School in Gurgaon for two hours which led the students and teachers to form a beeline to interact with the legendary cricketer. The former cricketer is the first-ever captain to help India lift its first World Cup title in 1983

Kapil Dev. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "You should never seek for my autograph...": Former Team India captain Kapil Dev x 00:00

Legendary Team India captain Kapil Dev has a fun interaction with the children at a private school where he advises them to avoid becoming autograph seekers and instead focus on becoming autograph givers.

"Sports is an essential faculty for the development of a student's personality but not at the cost of studies. Never. And you should never seek for my autograph but make yourself good enough to sign it yourself one day," Kapil Dev said in his message that drew a thunderous applause from the children.

Kapil later told newspersons that he was awestruck by the enthusiastic students.

"I feel elated and over-joyed that I could spend some quality time with the toddlers, the young kids and some budding sportspersons. I thank the school authority for giving me this opportunity. "They are the future of India. Bright, beautiful and brilliant," Kapil said when asked how his presence will motivate the students to become successful.

Kapil took time out to meet and shake hands with the students who performed a demonstrative parade before him at the school ground and later played cricket.

Kapil Dev then showcased his stunning shots including the trademark square cuts and straight drives.

'I want to be a cricketer like Kapil Sir. Meeting the greatest Indian cricketer has been the biggest moment of my life so far," Rajbir, a student of class IX, also an all rounder, told 'PTI Videos'.

Sharing the sentiment was Niharika, a student of class XI, who said the legendary cricketer's presence and his words of wisdom were meaningful and might just change her approach to studies and life. "It's an eye-opener when he said don't seek for autograph but become an autograph giver. We will strive for that only," she said.

(With PTI Inputs)