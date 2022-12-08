Yuvraj Singh named brand ambassador of T20 World Cup for the Blind

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Friday announced former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh as their brand ambassador for the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind to be held in India in December

Pic credit- Yuvraj Singh Instagram handle

I. Ajay Kumar Reddy B2 (Andhra Pradesh) will lead the Indian team while Venkateswara Rao Dunna - B2 (Andhra Pradesh) will be the vice-captain. The World Cup matches will be held from December 6 to 17.

The participating countries for the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind are India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The opening match will be played between defending champions India and Nepal on December 6 in Faridabad.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind as the Brand Ambassador. I commend and appreciate the spirit of the visually impaired cricketers for their passion for cricket and determination to fight everyday challenges. It is a different world, but it is a world of cricket. Cricket has no boundaries. And I believe this game taught me how to fight, how to fall, how to dust myself off to get up again and move forward. So I urge and invite everyone to support this great initiative," Yuvraj Singh said in a release.

The World Cup is an initiative of the Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, which has been organizing this championship since 2012.

On having Yuvraj Singh as the brand ambassador on board for the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, Dr. Mahantesh G. K., President CABI and Founder Managing Trustee Samarthanam commented: "We are privileged to welcome Yuvraj Singh to Cricket for the Blind family. His personality shines through his unmatched energy and commitment to being bold, authentic, true, fighting spirit and uncompromising quality fit with CABI's brand values."

