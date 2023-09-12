Yuzvendra Chahal shines on County Championship debut for Kent

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2023 03:39 PM IST  |  Kent
PTI |

Top

Chahal dismissed Nottinghamshire batters Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James and Calvin Harrison to help his side reduce their opponents to 219 for eight in reply to Kent's total of 446

Yuzvendra Chahal (Pic: AFP)

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made an impressive start to his County Championship stint with Kent, claiming three wickets against Nottinghamshire in a Division One fixture.


Snubbed by the national selectors for the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup, the 33-year-old returned 20-6-52-3 on Day Two of the four-day contest, here on Monday.


Chahal dismissed Nottinghamshire batters Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James and Calvin Harrison to help his side reduce their opponents to 219 for eight in reply to Kent's total of 446.


For his first wicket, Chahal cleaned up James with a superb leg break delivery which knocked down the batter's off-stump. Earlier this season, Kent had signed up India pacer Arshdeep Singh who played five matches and took 13 wickets.

Chahal has been a regular member of the Indian T20 side but has not played ODI cricket since January this year. His last assignment with the Indian team was in their five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

The leg-spinner signed up with Kent for three County matches, at home against Nottinghamshire and Lancashire and for an away fixture against Somerset.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

