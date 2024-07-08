Breaking News
ZIM vs IND T20I series Abhishek keeps India alive

Updated on: 08 July,2024 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sharma's innings was nothing short of spectacular, especially considering his debut disappointment where he was dismissed for a duck

Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. Abhishek Sharma`s scintillating performance illuminated India`s resurgence
  2. fter a disappointing loss in the previous match, Sharma blazed to a remarkable century
  3. This mammoth score proved insurmountable for Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma's scintillating performance illuminated India's resurgence in the second T20I against Zimbabwe on Sunday. After a disappointing loss in the previous match, Sharma, playing only his second international game, blazed to a remarkable century off just 46 balls, steering India to a commanding total of 234 for two. This mammoth score proved insurmountable for Zimbabwe, who were bowled out for 134, sealing India's victory by 100 runs.

