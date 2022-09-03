Zimbabwe score historic ODI win against Australia

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 September,2022 11:18 AM IST  |  Townsville
Zimbabwe's 28-year-old leg-spinner Ryan Burl took five wickets as he guided the visitors to a historic three-wicket win against powerhouse Australia in the third and final One-day International here on Saturday

Australia's Steve Smith walks off after being dismissed during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville. Photo/AFP


Zimbabwe's 28-year-old leg-spinner Ryan Burl took five wickets as he guided the visitors to a historic three-wicket win against powerhouse Australia in the third and final One-day International here on Saturday.

Though Australia clinched the series 2-1, it was the manner in which the hosts capitulated which stood out, with nine of their batters scoring in single digits. Opener David Warner, with his patient 96-ball 94, helped the hosts to 141 before they were bundled out in 31 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe notched up the required runs for the loss of seven wickets in 39 overs for a memorable win.

Brief scores: Australia 141 in 31 overs (David Warner 94; Ryan Burl 5/10) lost to Zimbabwe 142/7 in 39 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 35, Regis Chakabva 37 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/30) by three wickets.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


