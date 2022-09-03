Zimbabwe score historic ODI win against Australia

Zimbabwe's 28-year-old leg-spinner Ryan Burl took five wickets as he guided the visitors to a historic three-wicket win against powerhouse Australia in the third and final One-day International here on Saturday
Australia's Steve Smith walks off after being dismissed during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville. Photo/AFP
Zimbabwe's 28-year-old leg-spinner Ryan Burl took five wickets as he guided the visitors to a historic three-wicket win against powerhouse Australia in the third and final One-day International here on Saturday.
Though Australia clinched the series 2-1, it was the manner in which the hosts capitulated which stood out, with nine of their batters scoring in single digits. Opener David Warner, with his patient 96-ball 94, helped the hosts to 141 before they were bundled out in 31 overs.
Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli trains in high-altitude mask ahead of Pak clash
In reply, Zimbabwe notched up the required runs for the loss of seven wickets in 39 overs for a memorable win.
Brief scores: Australia 141 in 31 overs (David Warner 94; Ryan Burl 5/10) lost to Zimbabwe 142/7 in 39 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 35, Regis Chakabva 37 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/30) by three wickets.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.