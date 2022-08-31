Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Zimbabwe tour of Australia Aussies win 2nd ODI clinch series

Zimbabwe tour of Australia: Aussies win 2nd ODI, clinch series

Updated on: 31 August,2022 09:50 AM IST  |  Townsville
AP |

Top

Mitchell Starc's three wicket burst helped Australia restrict Zimbabwe to 96 runs as Steve Smith's unbeaten 47 was enough to give them a victory in the second one-day cricket international by eight wickets

Zimbabwe tour of Australia: Aussies win 2nd ODI, clinch series

Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) appeals successfully for an LBW decision against Zimbabwe batsman Wessly Madhevere during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville. Photo/AFP


Mitchell Starc took three early wickets to help restrict Zimbabwe to 96 runs and Steve Smith posted an unbeaten 47 as Australia won the second one-day cricket international by eight wickets on Wednesday and clinched the three-match series. Starc (3-24) bowled three wides in a wild opening over but quickly recovered his line and length to remove the top order and have Zimbabwe reeling at 14 for three.


Allrounder Cameron Green held an outfield catch to remove Zimbabwe's top scorer, Sean Williams for 29 off 45 deliveries, off Adam Zamper's bowling and then took two wickets. Leg-spinner Zampa took the last two wickets as Zimbabwe was dismissed inside 28 overs.

Also Read: NZ all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme calls time on his international career

Richard Ngarava removed openers David Warner (13) and Aaron Finch (1) in the third over to have Australia in trouble at 16-2 before Smith and Alex Carey (26) combined in an unbeaten 84-run third-wicket partnership to secure victory with 212 deliveries to spare. Australia won the series-opening match by five wickets with 99 balls to spare. The third match will be played Saturday, also in Townsville.


The series is being played in northern Queensland state as part of the International Cricket Council's Super League competition for ODIs. Both teams are preparing for the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup which starts in Australia on Oct. 16.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Asia Cup 2022: Should Team India rest their star players for the Hong Kong match?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mitchell starc australia steve smith zimbabwe cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK