Wellington Masakadza, who dismissed tail-ender Avesh Khan on Saturday, said he was eyeing captain Shubman Gill's wicket now. "I'll be looking to take Shubman Gill's big wicket and some of the right-handers, (Riyan) Parag and some of the other guys in the side"

Wellington Masakadza (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article "Zimbabwe will look to exploit the home conditions against India": Wellington Masakadza x 00:00

Having defeated India in the first T20I in Harare, Zimbabwe's premier spinner Wellington Masakadza said that the "Men in Blue" should take the home team lightly at their own risk. He also added that they will look to make the full use of their home conditions to the maximum to win the five-match T20I series against India.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India lost the opening match against Zimbabwe by 13 runs. The "Men in Blue" who recently won the T20 World Cup 2024 came with a different set of players to play against Zimbabwe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having restricted Zimbabwe to 115 runs, the Indian side was expected to blow them out easily. But the hosts made the optimum use of their home conditions and bowled bowled them out for 102 runs in 19.5 overs.

Team India faced a defeat for the first time in eight years.

Wellington Masakadza, who finished with figures of 1/15 in three overs, said: "We are trying to use our own conditions as much as we can against this Indian side. It's a second-string Indian side, but there are a lot of good players in there. So, we are looking forward to this series," Masakadza said in an interview with PTI Videos facilitated by broadcasters Sony Sports Network.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Team India eye series-levelling win against Zimbabwe

"We've had a few plans in place. We needed them to work and obviously, we are trying to use our own conditions as much as we can against this Indian side."

Wellington Masakadza, who dismissed tail-ender Avesh Khan on Saturday, said he was eyeing captain Shubman Gill's wicket now. "I'll be looking to take Shubman Gill's big wicket and some of the right-handers, (Riyan) Parag and some of the other guys in the side. "It will be a very good challenge. They're (Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar) very good spinners. Bishnoi has just had a very good tournament in the IPL and also Sundar. So it's always a very good challenge to have Asian spinners."

With Harare enjoying a winter season as it is in the Southern Hemisphere, the left-arm spinner said the home team pacers, due to their familiarity with the pitch, will likely trouble the Indian batters.

"It's winter here and at times it's a bit difficult for batters as the pitch is slowish, with a bit of turn. The seam is always a very big challenge in Harare during winter. So, I think the ball will move a bit and it will spin also," said Masakadza, a veteran of 90 T20Is.

He added that a series win will be a shot in the arm for Zimbabwe cricket, which has been on the decline for several years.

"This series will mean a lot to us. If we manage to win the series, it will be a very big thing in our future."

"We're starting a new chapter, we have had our ups and downs in the past. We've just had a new coaching staff. So I just think from now on, this is a big thing for us and we'll be looking forward to making a few plans to get ourselves across the line," said the 30-year-old, who, like his skipper Sikandar Raza, wants to play in the IPL.

Pakistan-born Raza played for Punjab Kings this IPL season, scoring 43 runs in two games. On Saturday, he was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for taking three wickets and scoring 17 runs.

"Definitely, it's always a good thing to go out there and play in those leagues. I will look to take some wickets in this series. That can be good for me to get a gig (IPl contract)."

(With PTI Inputs)