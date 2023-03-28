Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured again, misses Sweden vs Azerbaijan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed Sweden's match against Azerbaijan in European Championship qualifying because of injury

Sweden's forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.Pic/AFP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed Sweden's match against Azerbaijan in European Championship qualifying because of injury.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson didn't disclose the precise nature of Ibrahimovic's problem when confirming the AC Milan striker's absence ahead of the game.

"It's really frustrating for him and really frustrating for us. Unfortunately, that's where we are, Andersson said of Ibrahimovic, who made his first national team appearance in a year on Friday in the 3-0 loss to Belgium.

Also read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic defies age to become oldest player in Euro qualifying history

Ibrahimovic has recently returned to fitness after nearly eight months out with a knee injury.

Milan plays Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on April 12.

