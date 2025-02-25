Podar International School are MSSA U-14 football champs

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Podar International, known for their structured gameplay, moved the ball well in the midfield, creating several scoring opportunities, but were denied each time by St Augustine goalkeeper Rudra Patil.

The victorious Podar International School team. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Podar International School (Powai) beat St Augustine High School (Nerul) 3-1 via tie-breaker to clinch the MSSA boys U-14 Div IV interschool football title at the Goans Sports Association ground on Tuesday. Podar International, known for their structured gameplay, moved the ball well in the midfield, creating several scoring opportunities, but were denied each time by St Augustine goalkeeper Rudra Patil.


Also Read: 'Over my dead body'


After the break, both teams pushed hard for the elusive breakthrough, but failed to score, taking the game into the shootout. In the tie-breaker, Podar scored through Shihaan Bakshi, Idhant Gadge, and Aarav Thapa, while only Naman Kosty managed to score for St Augustine. Earlier, in the third-place playoff, New Horizon Orion (Airoli) beat Ryan International (Nerul) 1-0 with Isaiah Nazareth scoring the decisive goal in the sixth minute to seal his team’s promotion to the third division.


MSSA sports news football

