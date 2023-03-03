Breaking News
Virgil van Dijk , Mohamed Salah help Liverpool tame Wolves

03 March,2023
Jurgen Klopp’s men have now taken 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four league games to remain in the hunt for a top-four finish. Van Dijk headed in the opening goal in the 73rd minute. Four minutes later, Salah scored off his thigh for his 20th goal of the season

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield in Liverpool. Pic/AFP


Liverpool moved into the EPL’s top six as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah saw them beat the Wolves 2-0 at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men have now taken 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four league games to remain in the hunt for a top-four finish. Van Dijk headed in the opening goal in the 73rd minute. Four minutes later, Salah scored off his thigh for his 20th goal of the season.


Also read: Mohamed Salah terms Reds’ 2-0 win over Everton ‘huge’



