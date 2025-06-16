The 47-year-old was part of the 2006 World Cup-winning side and won 73 caps for the national team. He has previously coached the likes of AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia and Marseille

Gennaro Gattuso. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Gattuso named new Italy coach x 00:00

Gennaro Gattuso was named Italy’s new coach on Sunday and will be tasked with helping the Azzurri qualify for the 2026 World Cup after replacing Luciano Spalletti.

The 47-year-old was part of the 2006 World Cup-winning side and won 73 caps for the national team. He has previously coached the likes of AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia and Marseille.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever