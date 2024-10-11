Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > 2026 World Cup qualifier Security issues prompt relocation of Iran Qatar WC qualifying game to Dubai

2026 World Cup qualifier: Security issues prompt relocation of Iran-Qatar WC qualifying game to Dubai

Updated on: 11 October,2024 05:33 PM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The AFC decision comes three days after it eliminated Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the AFC Champions League Two

2026 World Cup qualifier: Security issues prompt relocation of Iran-Qatar WC qualifying game to Dubai

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
2026 World Cup qualifier: Security issues prompt relocation of Iran-Qatar WC qualifying game to Dubai
x
00:00

The Asian Football Confederation says an upcoming World Cup qualifier won't take place in Iran because of escalating tensions in the region.


The AFC switched the venue for the Oct. 15 soccer game between Iran and Qatar from the Iranian city of Mashhad to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.


"The decision to host the match in a neutral venue was taken after careful consideration of the prevailing security situation and in consultation with FIFA and the relevant stakeholders," the AFC said in a statement released Thursday evening.


According to media reports in Iran, soccer authorities in Tehran had requested that the game, the fourth in the third round of qualification in Asia, be switched to Qatar, with the return fixture in Group A, originally scheduled to take place in Doha next June, instead hosted by Iran.

Also Read: Mohun Bagan faces disqualification after declining to travel to Iran amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

The AFC decision comes three days after it eliminated Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the AFC Champions League Two after the Indian club had refused to travel to Iran to face Tractor SC in the city of Tabriz.

"Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two", the AFC said in a statement on Monday.

Iranian media this week also said that the AFC has told Esteghlal FC of Iran that its AFC Champions League Elite game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, scheduled for Oct. 22, must be switched to a third country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

iran qatar football sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK