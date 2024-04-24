A proud high five!

Arsenal boss Arteta salutes his team for keeping EPL title hopes alive with 5-0 thrashing of derby rivals Chelsea

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Kai Havertz and Ben White scored twice as Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 5-0 on Tuesday to surge ahead in the Premier League title race and ramp up the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Leandro Trossard was also on target in a record win over Chelsea for the Gunners, who move three points clear of Liverpool and four of Manchester City. The destiny of the title remains in City’s hands as the defending champions have two games in hand.

Mikel Arteta

Goal difference is key

Liverpool have also played one fewer game than Arsenal. However, Mikel Arteta’s men’s goal difference advantage now looks unassailable should it become decisive in the title race. “We have made our people very proud, it is a big derby for us and I know what it means,” said Arteta. “We started the game really well but didn’t convert all our chances—we were a bit sloppy in certain areas of the pitch. In the second-half, we were much more disciplined and created chances and were ruthless in front of goal.”

Chelsea and Arsenal’s title rivals were dealt a huge blow before kick-off as the Blues’ danger man Cole Palmer was ruled out due to illness. Palmer has scored or assisted nearly 50 percent of Chelsea’s Premier League goals this season and his presence was badly missed by the visitors.

Despite enduring a disappointing first season under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea had been unbeaten in eight consecutive league games prior to their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Blues blown away

But they were blown away by an Arsenal side keen to reaffirm their title credentials after losing their last home game to Aston Villa. “So difficult [a] result and performance [to accept] because it is not nice to see your team playing like this from the beginning of the game,” said Pochettino.

