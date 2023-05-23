Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > After EPL glory City eye triple treat

After EPL glory, City eye triple treat

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

“They’ve set a benchmark that has pulled them apart,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said after his team was beaten 1-0 by the newly crowned champions on Sunday. “I think they’re outstanding ... that’s why they are on for a possible treble”

After EPL glory, City eye triple treat

Manchester City players celebrate with the EPL trophy on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
After EPL glory, City eye triple treat
x
00:00

With an explosion of blue-and-white ticker tape, Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations erupted. That’s three league titles in a row, five out of six and who knows how many more for a team that keeps on reaching new heights?


“They’ve set a benchmark that has pulled them apart,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said after his team was beaten 1-0 by the newly crowned champions on Sunday. “I think they’re outstanding ... that’s why they are on for a possible treble.”



The first leg of that three-pronged trophy pursuit is complete, with the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League still to come. The concern for Manchester United and Inter Milan in those respective finals is that this City team only appears to be getting stronger as the season nears a spectacular climax for Pep Guardiola.


“To be considered one of the greatest teams we have to win Europe, win the Champions League,” the City manager said. Victory against Chelsea extended City’s unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pep guardiola manchester city chelsea football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK