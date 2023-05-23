After EPL glory, City eye triple treat

“They’ve set a benchmark that has pulled them apart,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said after his team was beaten 1-0 by the newly crowned champions on Sunday. “I think they’re outstanding ... that’s why they are on for a possible treble”

Manchester City players celebrate with the EPL trophy on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

With an explosion of blue-and-white ticker tape, Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations erupted. That’s three league titles in a row, five out of six and who knows how many more for a team that keeps on reaching new heights?

“They’ve set a benchmark that has pulled them apart,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said after his team was beaten 1-0 by the newly crowned champions on Sunday. “I think they’re outstanding ... that’s why they are on for a possible treble.”

The first leg of that three-pronged trophy pursuit is complete, with the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League still to come. The concern for Manchester United and Inter Milan in those respective finals is that this City team only appears to be getting stronger as the season nears a spectacular climax for Pep Guardiola.

“To be considered one of the greatest teams we have to win Europe, win the Champions League,” the City manager said. Victory against Chelsea extended City’s unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions.

