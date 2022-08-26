AIFF elections: Bhutia files for president’s post

Bhutia’s nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association and seconded by the Rajasthan. Ex-Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has also filed his nomination for the top post

Bhaichung Bhutia. File pic

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday filed a fresh nomination for the post of president ahead of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections that are scheduled to be held on September 2.

