Updated on: 26 August,2022 09:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Bhutia’s nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association and seconded by the Rajasthan. Ex-Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has also filed his nomination for the top post

AIFF elections: Bhutia files for president’s post

Bhaichung Bhutia. File pic


Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday filed a fresh nomination for the post of president ahead of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections that are scheduled to be held on September 2. 


Bhutia’s nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association and seconded by the Rajasthan. Ex-Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has also filed his nomination for the top post.

