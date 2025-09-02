Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ for protesters as state issues GR on quota
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 4,099 idols immersed till 6 pm on 7th day of festival in Mumbai
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > AIFF given go ahead by Supreme Court to launch 2025 26 ISL and Super Cup

AIFF given go-ahead by Supreme Court to launch 2025-26 ISL and Super Cup

Updated on: 02 September,2025 10:19 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the importance of adhering to schedules to maintain the sport’s momentum and fan engagement across the country. The court further underscored the need for transparency and fairness in the commercial dealings of Indian football, particularly regarding the Indian Super League

AIFF given go-ahead by Supreme Court to launch 2025-26 ISL and Super Cup

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
AIFF given go-ahead by Supreme Court to launch 2025-26 ISL and Super Cup
x
00:00

In a relief to the Indian footballing fraternity, the Supreme Court on Monday instructed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to take all necessary steps to ensure the timely commencement of the 2025-26 calendar, including the prestigious Super Cup and other tournaments under its jurisdiction.

A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the importance of adhering to schedules to maintain the sport’s momentum and fan engagement across the country. The court further underscored the need for transparency and fairness in the commercial dealings of Indian football, particularly regarding the Indian Super League (ISL).

In a relief to the Indian footballing fraternity, the Supreme Court on Monday instructed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to take all necessary steps to ensure the timely commencement of the 2025-26 calendar, including the prestigious Super Cup and other tournaments under its jurisdiction.

A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the importance of adhering to schedules to maintain the sport’s momentum and fan engagement across the country. The court further underscored the need for transparency and fairness in the commercial dealings of Indian football, particularly regarding the Indian Super League (ISL).



In this regard, the Supreme Court directed the AIFF to initiate an open and competitive tender process to identify and select a commercial partner responsible for managing the ISL. To oversee this crucial exercise and ensure its integrity, the court appointed former Supreme Court judge, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, as an independent observer.


This judicial intervention comes in the wake of an earlier directive issued by the apex court on August 28, wherein both AIFF and its current commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), were urged to engage in constructive dialogue. The objective was to resolve outstanding issues and formulate a practical roadmap for the smooth conduct of the Indian football season 2025-26.

Following this mandate, representatives of AIFF and FSDL convened a meeting where they reportedly reached a consensual agreement on the framework for the upcoming season. The lawyers representing both parties apprised the court about the mutually agreed proposal, which outlines a comprehensive plan taking into account current circumstances and operational requirements.

After reviewing the submission, the Supreme Court expressed satisfaction that the proposal adequately addresses the concerns raised and incorporates provisions to facilitate an efficient and orderly football season. The bench reaffirmed that timely action and cooperative engagement between AIFF and FSDL are essential for sustaining the growth trajectory of Indian football.

The Court also noted submissions of senior counsels Ranjit Kumar (for AIFF) and Neeraj Kishan Kaul (for FSDL) who assured the court that their clients would make all efforts to ensure the timely start of the football calendar and maintain competitive continuity.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

all india football federation indian super league football sports sports news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK