A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the importance of adhering to schedules to maintain the sport’s momentum and fan engagement across the country. The court further underscored the need for transparency and fairness in the commercial dealings of Indian football, particularly regarding the Indian Super League (ISL).

In a relief to the Indian footballing fraternity, the Supreme Court on Monday instructed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to take all necessary steps to ensure the timely commencement of the 2025-26 calendar, including the prestigious Super Cup and other tournaments under its jurisdiction.

In this regard, the Supreme Court directed the AIFF to initiate an open and competitive tender process to identify and select a commercial partner responsible for managing the ISL. To oversee this crucial exercise and ensure its integrity, the court appointed former Supreme Court judge, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, as an independent observer.

This judicial intervention comes in the wake of an earlier directive issued by the apex court on August 28, wherein both AIFF and its current commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), were urged to engage in constructive dialogue. The objective was to resolve outstanding issues and formulate a practical roadmap for the smooth conduct of the Indian football season 2025-26.

Following this mandate, representatives of AIFF and FSDL convened a meeting where they reportedly reached a consensual agreement on the framework for the upcoming season. The lawyers representing both parties apprised the court about the mutually agreed proposal, which outlines a comprehensive plan taking into account current circumstances and operational requirements.

After reviewing the submission, the Supreme Court expressed satisfaction that the proposal adequately addresses the concerns raised and incorporates provisions to facilitate an efficient and orderly football season. The bench reaffirmed that timely action and cooperative engagement between AIFF and FSDL are essential for sustaining the growth trajectory of Indian football.

The Court also noted submissions of senior counsels Ranjit Kumar (for AIFF) and Neeraj Kishan Kaul (for FSDL) who assured the court that their clients would make all efforts to ensure the timely start of the football calendar and maintain competitive continuity.

(With ANI inputs)