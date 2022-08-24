AIFF requests FIFA to lift ban after SC verdict; elections on September 2

AIFF’s acting general secretary Sunando Dhar requested FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura to “reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF”

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday requested the FIFA to lift the ban imposed on it following Supreme Court’s decision to terminate the mandate of Committee of Administrators as demanded by the sport’s world governing body. AIFF’s acting general secretary Sunando Dhar requested FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura to “reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF”.

“It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” Dhar wrote in the letter.

“In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest,” the letter stated.

The elections to the AIFF Executive Committee will be held on September 2.

