Alexander-Arnold out of Spurs game

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the second leg against Tottenham in the English League Cup semi-finals on Thursday because of an injury sustained at the weekend. Liverpool trails Tottenham 1-0 from the first leg on January 8. The return match is at Anfield, with Liverpool looking to retain the trophy. However, the star defender’s absence will be a big blow.

Alexander-Arnold came off in the 70th minute of Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday because of a suspected thigh injury. “He is going to miss the game tomorrow,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said on Wednesday, and we have to see if he is able to play on Sunday.” Liverpool play Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday before a Merseyside derby at Everton in the English top-flight next Wednesday.

Asked for more details about Alexander-Arnold’s injury, Slot said: “I think you saw that he left the pitch with a bit of pain in his leg, so that’s why he misses the game tomorrow. “But he is already on the pitch, not with the team but with the rehab coach, so let’s see how long it is going to take.”

