Alexander Isak’s late winner helps Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest 2-1

Updated on: 19 March,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Nottingham
AFP |

Victory lifts the Magpies to within one point of fourth-placed Tottenham and with a game in hand to come on Spurs. The Magpies had fallen behind when Sven Botman gifted Emmanuel Dennis the opening goal on 26 minutes

Alexander Isak’s late winner helps Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest 2-1

Alexander Isak. Pic/Getty Images


Alexander Isak said Newcastle believe they will seal a place in next season’s Champions League after the Swede scored twice, including a stoppage time penalty, to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in EPL on Friday. 


Victory lifts the Magpies to within one point of fourth-placed Tottenham and with a game in hand to come on Spurs. The Magpies had fallen behind when Sven Botman gifted Emmanuel Dennis the opening goal on 26 minutes. “We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance,” said Isak after Newcastle signed off for the international break with back-to-back wins.



