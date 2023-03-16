Napoli book historic Champions League quarter-final berth

The Partenopei had one foot in the quarterfinals after winning the first leg in Germany thanks to strikes from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo, a Xinhua report said

Napoli reached their first UEFA Champions League quarter-finals as they dominated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the last-16 second leg on Wednesday night, eliminating the German side 5-0 on aggregate.

The Partenopei had one foot in the quarterfinals after winning the first leg in Germany thanks to strikes from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo, a Xinhua report said.

The Azzurri showed no mercy at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, as they were firmly in charge and went ahead before the break when Matteo Politano floated a cross from the right and Osimhen jumped high to steer in a header.

Osimhen doubled the lead minutes after the break, when Di Lorenzo rolled a cross for the Nigerian to slide home.

The home side put the game to bed 10 minutes later when Piotr Zielinski was tripped down in the box for a penalty, which the Pole converted himself.

Napoli joined Inter and AC Milan in the Champions League last eight, representing the first time since 2005-06 that three Serie A sides have reached the quarterfinals.

