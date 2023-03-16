‘Here to win UCL’: Haaland hits 5 goals to equal Lionel Messi's record

Man City’s star striker Erling Haaland insists his sole focus is to help the team become conquerors of Europe after scoring five in 7-0 rout of RB Leipzig

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates his fifth goal against RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Erling Haaland admits he is at Manchester City to win the Champions League after smashing in five goals against RB Leipzig—and warns he can get even better.

The Norway forward propelled City into the quarter-finals after a 7-0 win at the Etihad on Tuesday and underlined their determination to finally win Europe’s elite club competition. “Of course the club want to win the Champions League, they want to still win trophies,” said Haaland, who has now scored a staggering 39 goals in 36 appearances for City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last year.

“They’ve won the Premier League four times out of the last five years so they didn’t bring me in to win the Premier League, they know how to win the Premier League. So, you can read between the lines. I’m here to try to help the club develop even more, to win the Champions League for the first time,” he told CBS.

Records galore

Haaland became only the third player to score five goals in a single Champions League game at the Etihad, taking his tally in the competition to 33 goals in 25 games. He is the quickest player to reach the 30-goal milestone in the competition and, at the age of 22, the youngest.

But he insisted his appetite for goals was far from satisfied and he hopes to get even better. “I knew I was going to score goals because, last season, how many goals did City score? Probably a hundred. When I saw them last season without a striker I was thinking when they were crossing the ball in, I was like ‘Ah, I’d love to be there’.

‘So much potential in team’

“In the end, there is so much potential in this team and I think we can improve a lot. It’s an easy thing to say, but I could have scored more goals.”

City’s performance emphatically dispelled any concerns after their 1-1 draw in the first leg last month. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne also got on the scoresheet as Pep Guardiola’s men wrapped up an 8-1 aggregate success.



“The feeling is amazing,” said Haaland, who has now scored five hat-tricks this season. “First of all to win 7-0 and to give a kind of statement in this tournament, the Champions League, which is a tournament I love.”

5

No. of hat-tricks Haaland has scored this season

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever