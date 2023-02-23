'It’s not done yet', warns Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti after 2-0 win over Frankfurt

Napoli won their first ever Champions League away knockout match thanks to goals either side of the half from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti warned his side’s “biggest enemy is to think it’s done” after Tuesday’s 2-0 Last 16, first leg win at a ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt. Napoli won their first ever Champions League away knockout match thanks to goals either side of the half from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

“It was an end-to-end game, which we want and thrive in. We need to stay calm, very calm,” Spalletti told Sky Sports before March 15’s return fixture. “There’s the second leg still. Our biggest enemy is to think it’s done,” he added.

Napoli are 15 points clear atop the Serie A table and look set for their first title in more than 30 years. Mexico forward Hirving Lozano, who was named player of the match by UEFA, told Sky Sport: “We need to keep working hard to carry on like this. We have to think game by game.”

