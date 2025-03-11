Breaking News
Amorim hails Utd skipper Bruno after 1-1 Arsenal draw

Updated on: 11 March,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

“We need more Brunos. That is clear. Not just the quality, [but also] the character that he has. [He] is so decisive with the ball and without the ball,” Amorim said

Bruno Fernandes

Amorim hails Utd skipper Bruno after 1-1 Arsenal draw
Manchester United need more players of the quality and character of captain Bruno Fernandes, said manager Ruben Amorim after the Portuguese’s stunning free-kick in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal. 


Fernandes has faced criticism for his leadership in recent weeks, with former United skipper Roy Keane labelling him an “imposter.” But amid another dreadful season for the Red Devils, Fernandes has repeatedly been a rare source of inspiration.  His brilliant strike on the stroke of half-time at Old Trafford was his 12th goal of the season. United’s second-highest goalscorer is the injured Amad Diallo on nine. 


“We need more Brunos. That is clear. Not just the quality, [but also] the character that he has. [He] is so decisive with the ball and without the ball,” Amorim said.

The Red Devils boss also reassured the fans that they’ll see a more aggresive version of United going forward.

“In the future, I want to play a different [style of ] football. To spend more time attacking in the last third, than defending in a low block,” he said. Meanwhile, the draw leaves Arsenal 15 points behind Liverpool.

